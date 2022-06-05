BILLINGS, Mont.- On Sunday, the Ronald McDonald House Charities hosted their first annual big and little cornhole tournament at Zoo Montana in Billings.

The friendly cornhole competition helped raise funds for eastern Montana's local Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Traveling from South Dakota to play in the tournament is Jacob Vollmer.

Vollmer’s daughter was in the NICU for ten days when she was born in 2010, and the

Ronald McDonald House Charities put a roof over the family's head and took care of them while Vollmer's daughter got the care she needed in North Dakota, and again later on for a procedure in Minnesota.

“It really helps out because the people there are going through the same experience and you can talk about it, have fun, eat sleep and I mean really there's no hassle to it,” Vollmer said.

An avid cornhole player and someone forever grateful for the services provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities, Vollmer says he wanted to take the chance to give back to the organization on Sunday at Zoo Montana.

He says people shouldn't hesitate to reach out to house charities if they're in need of a place to stay while their child is in the hospital.

You can find more information on how to help Ronald McDonald House Charities or get help with the organization here.