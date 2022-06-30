RED LODGE- One of the most important stretches in pro rodeo gets started on Friday in Cody, Livingston and Red Lodge as Cowboy Christmas commences.

For the 92nd year, the Red Lodge Home of Champions Rodeo is back in the saddle, with festivities kicking off Friday night. Through the weekend, all rodeo action begins at 6 PM, with the exception of a 3 PM start time on Independence Day. On Saturday through Monday, the parade begins at noon. The Home of Champions Rodeo is a key stop for all cowboys, but especially for local standouts like Edgar's Parker Breding and Melstone's Sage Newman, who is currently the top saddle bronc rider in the PRCA standings.

Home of Champions rodeo announcer, Doug Mathis, said having guys like Breding and Newman back in town this weekend is special.

"They take the time to come back to their hometown rodeo and it's electric when they come up and it's their turn to ride because everybody all wants to know when they'll be there, when they're going to ride, but it's huge for them to come to their hometown area and be in the rodeo it's great and we're glad to see them," Mathis said.

The weekend kicks off with PRCA Xtreme Bulls on Friday night at 6 PM where Breding, who finished fourth in the world last season, where will ride. For the first time in Red Lodge, breakaway rodeo, a recent addition to the circuit will be on display for fans as well.