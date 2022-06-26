BILLINGS- U.S. Olympic Equestrian athlete, Tamra Smith, was in Billings over the weekend sharing her knowledge with local riders at Warfield Equestrian Park.

Smith is fresh off an appearance at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She was also a member of the U.S. Eventing Team that brought home a gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.

This was Smith's first visit to Montana, where smith donated her time in the Magic City to work with young riders and support Warfield Park, an equestrian facility in south-central Montana designed to meet the needs of the local horse community.

"It's a beautiful venue, it's unbelievable I wouldn't have expected it to look like this out here, you get so used to what you see so when we pulled up I thought 'wow, this is awesome,' she said.

Smith said the sport has given her so much inside and outside of events, that it's important to give back with clinics like this one in Billings.

"I mean our country is so big, so large that we need to keep these events alive so we keep the support and all the people at the grassroots level to continue to be part of the sport," she said.

Smith said her goal is to get young riders to work to become on with their horse and create that partnership.