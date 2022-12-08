LAS VEGAS- With three nights to go in Las Vegas, a couple Montanans are in the running to pocket some serious money at the 2022 National Finals Rodeo.

Melstone's Sage Newman is still clinging on to the top spot in the world saddle bronc standings. After an exhilarating start with a win in the first round, Sage has only cashed one other check inside the Thomas and Mack. Currently, he's 12th in the average and the PRCA has him projected to finish third in the world standings. Sage will need to finish in the money and win a round or two in the final weekend to claim his first gold buckle.

Helena's Ty Erickson missed in round 4 and he's been on fire ever since. Erickson won on Wednesday in round 7, making it two round wins in three nights. He said himself he's chasing money at this point, and Erickson took advantage of a favorable steer on Wednesday.

"Horse was great. I blew the barrier and caught up so fast steer kind of caught me so all I thought was get to the nose, he laid over good and fortunate to win the round," said Erickson. Billings team roper Clay Tryan is showing why he's made more money than any other team roper in pro rodeo history this week. Tryan accomplished that feat earlier in the week, eclipsing $3 million in career earnings. The 20-time NFR qualifier has pocked to second place finishes and win in round 5. It will be tough to win the world, but Tryan is currently second in the standings.

Some say Lisa Lockhart has been the story of the 2022 NFR. The 16-time NFR qualifier finished fourth or better in five straight rounds. That vaulted the Circle native from 14th to 4th in the world and first in the average. Now, on Wednesday Lockhart knocked a barrel over and that hurt her time for the average, dropping her down to the fifth. We'll see if Lockhart can conjure up some more magic in the final three nights and win her first gold buckle.