LAS VEGAS- Championship Saturday wraps up ten rounds of the 2022 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas and Mack. With the final round still to come, it's some Montana rodeo legends who are having strong results at this year's NFR.

Lisa Lockhart has made a big run from 14th to 3rd in the world, consistently finishing in the money in Las Vegas.

Billings cowboy Clay Tryan has also found success in the desert alongside partner Jade Corkhill in team roping, like they've done so many times before. The three-time world champion team roper has been competing with the best for two decades, as this week makes it 20 trips to the NFR.

"You learn a lot over the years, of course everybody says I wish I knew what I know now when I first started but that's life," Tryan said. "It's been crazy, 20 times is a lot and it's also felt like it's gone fast so kind of crazy see old runs and how skinny I was and that's not the same anymore but it's awesome I always wanted to make it to 20 and this is my 20th time so it's pretty awesome."

Tryan didn't just show up for the sights, he's performing at an elite level. Tryan and Corkhill have finished second or better in four rounds and have finished in the money in four of the last five nights. He's currently second in the world standings with over $250,000 won this season.

"At my age, to have the year that I had going against these young talented guys is pretty awesome. I always think I can do it but when you sit back and really look at it, maybe one of these days I'll really enjoy my career when it's over. It's hard when you're doing it, you're just always looking to the next one, trying to win and you don't really think about it."

Earlier in the week, Tryan surpassed $3 million in career earnings, now having made more money than any other team roper in PRCA history.

He's got three boys, the oldest of those being 16, who are all set on roping and following in dad's footsteps. Tryan said it's crazy to see their passion for the sport, and he's excited for their futures in rodeo in an era where there's more money in the sport than ever before.

"I won't last long as the career leader, but I guess to the top of any list for any matter of time is always a good thing. I think it is awesome. My kids want to do it, they want to follow my footsteps so it's awesome to see the way the money has got. I think it's going to get even bigger here the next contract whenever it's up. It's such a big event, it's really awesome what the City of Las Vegas does with it. It's truly amazing to see the growth over 20 years this thing is bigger now than it ever has been."

Coverage of the NFR from Las Vegas is brought to you by Western Ranch Supply.