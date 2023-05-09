FORT WORTH- The top-ranked bull rider in the PBR, Kaique Pacheco will not participate in the upcoming PBR World Finals after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula.

According to the PBR, the 2018 World Champion suffered the injury in the penultimate Unleash the Beast Tour event of the season in Tacoma, Washington in April. The report said Pacheco had to get surgery and could not recover in time, forcing him to withdraw from the pursuit of his second world title.

“After thinking a lot and talking with the doctors, it was decided that I will not participate in the Finals this year,” Pacheco said in an Instagram post. “A very difficult decision for me, but I believe that it will be the best one at that moment, mainly for my health. I thank God for another blessed season, my fiancée, family and friends who have always been by my side, all the fans for their constant cheering and support and my sponsors who have been with me at all times. Soon I’ll be back doing what I love," Pacheco said in the article.

The injury opens the door for world number two and two-time world champion Jose Victor Leme, as well as no. 3 Dalton Kasel and no. 4 Cooper Davis.

It also creates an opportunity for Browning cowboy Dakota Louis. Louis is currently ranked no. 45 in the tour standings, and the PBR tweeted on Tuesday that Louis will now replace Pacheco.

Kaique Pacheco is out for PBR World Finals Round 1…he’ll be replaced with Dakota Louis on In My Blood. — PBR PR (@InsidePBRPR) May 9, 2023

Louis qualified for the PBR World Finals for the first time in his career last season after winning his first Unleash the Beast Tour Event in Billings in 2022.