BUFFALO, Wyo. - The top-ranked bareback rider in the world entering the 2022 National Finals Rodeo is Buffalo, Wyoming's Cole Reiner.

This will be Reiner's third trip to Las Vegas, and he enters this year's competition with $160,970.51 in his pocket. It's a tight race in bareback with less than $30,000 separating the top five.

Reiner said this year he has a good plan to focus on balance between what goes on in and outside of the arena. Watch as Reiner speaks with SWX's Chris Byers about his ascension in pro rodeo, and his confident approach this December.