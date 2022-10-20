While fans will see many of the world's top professional cowboys on display, what you won't see is an event that ended over two decades ago. The Wrangler Bull Fights featured man against bull, an event scored like any other rough stock event.
Throwback Thursday: Rob Smets and the bull fighters of the 1980s
- Spencer Martin
While fans will see many of the world's top professional cowboys on display, what you won't see is an event that ended over two decades ago. The Wrangler Bull Fights featured man against bull, an event scored like any other rough stock event.
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and control difficulty. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the 70s to lower 80s. * DRY COLD FRONT: Late this afternoon into the evening shifting winds to the northwest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Nine Montanans, three from the Cowboy State headed to 2022 NFR
- Fergus prevails in 17-7 battle with Billings Central
- Lockwood celebrates first football senior night with win over Hardin
- Billings West rallies to beat Billings Senior in five sets
- Senior boys, West girls advance to next round of AA soccer playoffs
- Cats score 27 unanswered points, get road win over Northern Colorado
- Rocky volleyball bests MSU-Billings in four sets
- Billings West defense shuts down CMR in 27-3 win
- 'The Willie P show': Patterson leads No. 4 Montana State to comeback win at Northern Colorado
- Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Northern Colorado
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.