BILLINGS- On Thursday night the NILE Rodeo begins at MetraPark, one of the first PRCA rodeos of the 2023 season.



While fans will see many of the world's top professional cowboys on display, what you won't see is an event that ended over two decades ago. The Wrangler Bull Fights featured man against bull, an event scored like any other rough stock event.

Back in the day, nobody was better, nobody more fearless than Rob Smets, the focus of our Throwback Thursday.

He was known as the "Kamikaze Kid," and in the 1980s, Smets was the king of bullfighters. The Texas cowboy won five world bull fighting championships in the 1980s but paid the price. He broke his neck three times, forcing him to retire or face the possibility of life in a wheelchair.

Like bareback, saddle bronc, or bull riding, bullfighting had its own event in the PRCA tour for over a twenty-year span. Not only did these guys protect cowboys, but they also competed against each other as well. Consider this, unlike matadors in the more traditional sport of bullfighting, the rodeo version pitted man against beast with no more than a barrel between the two.

Bull fighting has long since been dropped from pro rodeo. Today, their job is to keep the world's best professional athletes safe while competing.

As for Smets, he's the father of four daughters, living on a ranch in Merkel, Texas and serves as the relations manager for the World Champions Rodeo Alliance. Smets was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2006 for his more traditional role of protecting cowboys. Six times he was selected to work the PRCA National Finals, nine times selected to work the PBR World Finals.

Montana had its own championship caliber bull fighters. Guys like Miles City's Lloyd Ketchum and Billings' own Mike Matt. Two guys that consistently ranked among the very best.