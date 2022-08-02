CHEYENNE, Wyo-Billings team roper Clay Tryan and teammate Jade Corkhill capped off a successful weekend in Cheyenne with the fastest time of the rodeo at 7.5 seconds to win the "Daddy of 'em All."

"Sometimes when you're cooking you just gotta cook," Tryan said after the win to The Cowboy Channel. Tryan's partner, Corkhill, has now won the rodeo in Cheynne four times. "The rodeos like this, a lot of guys don't get to win them one time, so to win them four times to me it seems crazy to even say it," he told The Cowboy Channel.

Tryan, a Billings native, is second in the PRCA world standings for headers in Team Roping with $110, 093 won this season.