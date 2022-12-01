LAS VEGAS- The top-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world made a statement in the National Finals Rodeo's opening round on Thursday night.

Melstone cowboy Sage Newman wins the first round with an 89-point go aboard "Rubels." Newman won $28,914 on the go and extended his lead in the world saddle bronc standings.

Billings team roper Clay Tryan along with teammate Jade Corkhill finished second in the opening round, clocking in at 4.5 seconds, netting $22, 851. Jr. Dees and Levi Lord were first at 4.3 seconds.

Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming was in the money in saddle bronc finishing in fifth. He won the average last year at the NFR. Helena bulldogger Ty Erickson finished four on Thursday night clocking in at 4.5 seconds.

Miles City's Haven Meged also in the money finishing fifth with a time of 8.8 seconds. Circle's Lisa Lockhart was just out of the money in the first-round finishing in ninth.