PENDLETON- The Pro Rodeo regular season concludes at the end of this one month and one thing is for sure, Melstone's Sage Newman will be the top-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world when we head down to Las Vegas.

Newman put some more money in his pocket to end the regular season over the weekend at the Pendleton Roundup. The Melstone product scored 88.5 aboard "Birch Bubbles," winning $5,722 and winning the rodeo.