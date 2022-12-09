LAS VEGAS- Melstone's Sage Newman has faced a difficult National Finals Rodeo in 2022. Since winning the opening round, it seems like things just aren't going his way, but that's rodeo.

"Yeah, it's just a part of rodeo it happens, and I ride the best I can and try but like I said we got two more to go and it's a marathon for sure," Newman said after scoring an 85 on Thursday night.

The top-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world was out of the money again on Thursday night. With Stetson Wright winning the go, Newman watched his title lead dwindle to less than ten thousand dollars. Still, Sage stays optimistic with two rounds to go.

"Those other 14 guys in the locker room are tough anybody can always win a round. You just have to keep doing your thing, not worry about anything else and that's what I've been trying to do. I feel good and we'll just try to keep it rolling," he said.

Newman made more money this rodeo season than any other saddle bronc rider in PRCA history. He's young, and it makes it easy to forget this is just his second appearance at the Thomas and Mack. He spoke with SWX about the learning experience each night at the NFR.

"This place is unreal to come down here for the second time I feel like I've learned quite a bit but there's still something to learn every night. There's a lot of stuff going on, but we still have two more and we're going to finish strong."

