ST. PAUL- Melstone Saddle Bronc rider Sage Newman entered Cowboy Christmas on top in the pro rodeo world standings, and over the lucrative ten days, Newman only tightened his grip on the top spot in the world.

After sharing a victory at Reno Rodeo the week before Cowboy Christmas began, Newman rode to an 89-point go aboard Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics' Marquee to win the St. Paul Rodeo.

That tied the all-time record at St. Paul and put some more money in Newman's pocket, over $12,000 worth. Newman has won five rodeos this season, and has already earned more this year then he did a year ago when he qualified for his first NFR and finished 11th in the world standings.

Safe to say, Newman his having fun this season, and this is what he told The Cowboy Channel after the win in St. Paul.

"This year has been great to me I've been drawing good horses all year and just having fun doing it... I had to put in the work and felt like I've improved quite a bit and got comfortable where I'm at and just keep getting better and better so I'm hoping to keep that rolling and just keep having fun," Newman said.

He's won over $168,000 so far this season, and leads Stetson Wright by more than $40,000 in the saddle bronc standings.