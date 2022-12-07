Buffalo, Wyoming's Cole Reiner entered the NFR as the top-ranked bareback rider and he's in a battle with Jess Pope for the top spot. With a round win in his pocket, Reiner is currently third in the average, second in the world as he pursues his first gold buckle.
Sage Newman, Lisa Lockhart leads the headlines at National Finals Rodeo
- Spencer Martin
Buffalo, Wyoming's Cole Reiner entered the NFR as the top-ranked bareback rider and he's in a battle with Jess Pope for the top spot. With a round win in his pocket, Reiner is currently third in the average, second in the world as he pursues his first gold buckle.
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- 'It makes the hair on your neck stand up.' Sage Newman ready to shine on rodeo's biggest stage
- Hardin cheerleaders recall experience in Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Sage Newman wins, Clay Tryan second in opening round of National Finals Rodeo
- Lockwood girls 'run as one' as the program takes next step
- What Montana schools bid to host FCS playoff games
- NFR Round 5: Erickson, Lockhart, Tryan all nab victories
- MSU football defensive coordinator suspended for playoff game against Weber State
- Saying goodbye to Bobby Hauck's 'favorite team' he's coached at Montana
- Former West high wrestler looks for community support to fundraise for college team
- Live coverage: Montana Grizzlies visit NDSU in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.