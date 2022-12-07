LAS VEGAS- The National Finals Rodeo continues on Wednesday night with round seven and Montanans have had a pretty good go of it so far down in the desert. These are the top storylines with four nights remaining.

The top story is the pursuit of a world title for Melstone's Sage Newman. The top-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world kicked things off with a bang by winning the first round with his 89-point go. Since then, he's cooled off a bit. He is just 11th in the average but still holds a nearly $40,000 lead over second place Stetson Wright.

What an NFR it has been for Circle native, Lisa Lockhart. The 15-time NFR qualifier clocked in the fastest time of the week on Monday night and split first round money with Hailey Kinsel. Lockhart has vaulted from 14th to third in the world, and currently holds the average lead.

Don't mention retirement just yet for Billings team roper Clay Tryan. Tryan also splits a win in the fifth round with partner Jade Corkhill. The 3-time NFR champion currently sits in second place in the team roping standings.



Buffalo, Wyoming's Cole Reiner entered the NFR as the top-ranked bareback rider and he's in a battle with Jess Pope for the top spot. With a round win in his pocket, Reiner is currently third in the average, second in the world as he pursues his first gold buckle.

Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennet sits in 11th in bareback. Hillsdale, Wyoming's Bordy Cress is 6th and Deer Lodge's Chase brooks is 10th in saddle bronc.

2019 world tie-down champion Haven Meged out of Miles City has been solid in the desert. He's fifth in the average and fourth in the world. Helena bulldogger Ty Erickson netted nearly $30,000 with a win in round five and sits in sixth in the standings. Fellow Helena steer wrestler Timmy Sparing is 15th.