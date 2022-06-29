BILLINGS- The National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, that's what PRCA cowboys are chasing, and it heats up this weekend. June 20 through the Fourth of July holiday.

It's one week, packed with 32 rodeos and $3 million in prize money. It's known as Cowboy Christmas. From Cody to Red Lodge and Livingston, the world's best will log the miles chasing big pay days where some will win in one week what others will take an entire year to earn.

For many of Montana's professional cowboys, this week means maintaining a top-15 spot in the world standings. The biggest year so far is Melstone's Sage Newman. Just three years into his career, Newman already sits in the top spot int he saddle bronc standings. He's already won over $150,000, surpassing his career earnings in just six months.

Last year, Newman qualified for his first NFR. If healthy, he's headed back leading the way with three months remaining in the season .

From the youth to one of the all-time great veterans of the sport, Billings' own Clay Tryan. He's back with Jade Corkhill and taking names. The three-time world champion is number two in the world, looking to head back to the desert for his 20th NFR.

Perhaps nobody uses 'Cowboy Christmas' better than 15-time NFR qualifier, Lisa Lockhart. Seems every year the Circle native appears out of it, she's sitting 32nd in the world at the moment, but there is a reason she's won nearly $3 million dollars in career earnings. Don't be surprised if the barrel racer lands inside the top-15 at the end of the week, ready to charge to a 16th trip to Las Vegas.

Other Montanans in the top-15, Miles City's Haven Meged, world tie-down roper in 2019, currently sixth this year. Also, back in it in 2022 is Helena's Ty Erickson. Erickson is eighth in the standings, and he's been to the NFR six times.

"Cowboy Christmas," it all starts this weekend and our SWX Billings team will see you there at the Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge. Also back is Edgar's Parker Breding, fresh off a big performance at the NFR he will be back on a bull this weekend in Red Lodge. You can find more information on how to snag a ticket here.