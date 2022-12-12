LAS VEAGAS- Stetson Wright capped his Wrangler NFR season for the ages Saturday night.



Wright set the single-season PRCA earnings record ($927,940), all-around single-season record ($758,829), bull riding single-season record at $592,144 and bull riding earnings at the NFR at $271,545, counting ground money before 17,788 spectators at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge.



“This year has been the best and the hardest year I have had in the PRCA,” said Wright, 23. “It started off really hot, moving to No. 1 in the world in broncs and bulls. And it kind of didn’t slow down from that point on. But I had a few injuries where I had to have surgery, sit out and miss some rodeos. When you are missing stuff like that, you don’t feel like you are doing your best. I had to learn a lot of patience. I had to trust everything my mom and dad said when I needed to sit out. I learned that if you wait and get healthy, you will do a lot better.”



The Milford Utah, cowboy now has seven career world championships – four in all-around (2019-22); two in bulls (2020 and 2022) and saddle bronc riding (2021).



Wright also placed in 15 out of the combined 20 rounds he competed in saddle bronc riding (seven) and bull riding (eight) at the Thomas & Mack Center. Wright finished fourth in the saddle bronc riding PRCA | RAM World Standings with $335,797.



“I didn’t think it was,” said Wright when asked about winning more than $900,000 in one season. “I feel like I have shocked myself a lot this year. It came with patience and trusting that everything would be all right. That was what this year was about.”



Wright was quick to point out he has no plans of taking his foot off the gas pedal.



“I love breaking my own records because that means I did better than I did the year before,” Wright said. “That’s my goal to be better. I feel like what I have done this year, I feel like I can do even better if I stay healthy and don’t miss anything. I really feel like I can do better and break more records.”



Tie-down roper Caleb Smidt collects fourth world and average titles



Caleb Smidt doubled his pleasure at the 2022 Wrangler NFR. The Bellville, Texas, cowboy won his fourth world title and fourth NFR average honor.



Smidt, a model of consistency, earned a PRCA tie-down roping single-season record $374,737. He also earned an NFR tie-down roping record of $225,221.



“It’s unbelievable. Just what I have accomplished is beyond my imagination,” Smidt said. “My belief in God and the horse I have, and my family pushed me to be better every day. It’s a tough sport to even do this. To leave your family in the summer to make it here is hard, and it’s a long 10 days here. It’s an unbelievable blessing to do this. And to have the success I have had and great friends I rope against every day who encourage me to be who I am, it’s amazing. I am happy for my family. They have been supporting me all week. I do it for them, for the fans and I give all the glory to God.”



Smidt won the average with an 82.5-second time on 10 head. He also won world and average titles in 2015, 2018, 2021-22. Smidt is tied with tie-down ropers Olin Young (1959, 1962-63, 1971); Roy Cooper (1976, 1979, 1983, 1995); and Fred Whitfield (1991, 1997, 1999, 2002) for most NFR average wins.



“I don’t even think I would have a gold buckle without him,” said Smidt of his star horse Pockets. “That’s how good he is. The consistency he gives me every time I nod my head. It’s unbelievable. When I am back in there, and I know it’s all on me to win something, it’s pretty easy. I don’t have to worry about my horse. A lot of guys this week were switching horses to try to find something that works. When I ride on him, I know I have a chance. When you have a horse that does the exact same thing every time it gives you a chance. He’s going to do his job.”



Steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack claims fourth world crown



Tyler Waguespack is no stranger to winning world championships – but his fourth world title on Saturday night was a bit improbable.



The favorites to win the world – Stetson Jorgensen and Will Lummus – stumbled. Jorgensen received a no time in Round 10 and Lummus broke the barrier. In came Waguespack to win his fourth world title. Waguespack also was the world champ in 2016, 2018 and 2021 and 2022.



Waguespack finished atop the world standings with $268,881. He narrowly defeated Lummus who finished with $266,188. Waguespack split fourth in Round 10 (4.0 seconds) and was third in the average with a 57.1-second time on 10 head.



“I feel undeserving of this world title,” Waguespack said. “That was the craziest round of steer wrestling I have ever seen. Will Lummus bulldogged great all week long. The steer he had tonight actually took me out of the average earlier in the week that’s the steer I got the barrier on. I would have never thought that would happen. Will should be sitting here instead of me. I was the lucky one who came out on top at the end. That was one of the craziest rounds I have ever watched.”



Waguespack is joining some elite company in steer wrestling world title circles. Only Homer Pettigrew (six) and Luke Branquinho (five) have won more world titles than Waguespack. The Gonzales, La., cowboy is tied with four world titles with Ote Berry, Everett Bowman and Jim Bynum.



“This is so awesome,” Waguespack said, “I grew up watching all my heroes and dreaming about having one gold buckle, you know. Ote Berry is one of my biggest role models and biggest supporters and helped me out so much. I can’t wait to see him here in a little awhile because I have got the same amount he does, and I get to rub it in that I am still going so maybe one day I will get lucky and get one more on top of him.”



Saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston nabs his third world crown



Canadian Zeke Thurston made it a hat trick on Saturday night.



Thurston won his third career gold buckle in 2022, thanks to earning a PRCA single-season saddle bronc riding record with $399,316. Thurston of Big Valley, Alberta, also won world titles in 2016 and 2019.



“This one was probably the hardest one I have ever had,” said Thurston of title No. 3. “I had to work for this one. The other 14 guys in the room are crazy talented and ride awesome. I had quite a bit of money to make up coming in here. I knew if I just made the best ride I could on every horse and kept placing in the rounds I would give myself a fighting chance. And that’s what I did. Having my family and everybody here, it is really cool. I have won a couple of others. To have them all here for this one is really special.”



Thurston earned an NFR saddle bronc riding record $256,078. He earned $74,150 for winning the average with 876.5 points on 10 head.



“I am not usually an average-kind-of guy,” Thurston said. “I darn sure didn’t come here with the mindset to win the average. When it comes down to it, it can make-or-break you. To be the guy leading it coming in, I would almost rather not have been in that position because it starts playing tricks on your mind. I just blocked it all out and went and made the best possible ride tonight.



Team ropers Driggers/Nogueira wins second straight gold buckles



Make it back-to-back for team ropers – header Kaleb Driggers and heeler Junior Nogueira – who won their second straight world championships.



Driggers/Nogueira finished atop their respective world standings with $340,708 each. They earned $112,830 each at the NFR and finished second in the average with a 71.4-second time on nine head.



“This is what we’ve always dreamed about, being here and winning a gold buckle,” Driggers said. “This week we had a lot of trials and tribulations. We had to overcome them. It didn’t go exactly as we planned. At the end of the day, we kept our faith in the Lord and our faith in each other and we persevered.”



Nogueira echoed his partner.



“It was one of the toughest finals (without winning a round), especially for me,” Nogueira said. “Kaleb did an amazing job of keeping me up. A great job. Perhaps, I just humbled myself a little bit, I guess. We had to fight through it. There’s nothing easy. We always compete against the best guys in the whole world, and they don’t make it easy on anyone. We were blessed to be good in average, and we really had to catch that last one, a tough steer. We were able to do it. And you have to give all the glory to God.”



Bareback rider Jess Pope snares his first career world crown



The wait is over for Jess Pope. After finishing third and second in the world standings in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Waverly, Kan., cowboy is a world champion in 2022.



“This is awesome. The emotions right now, there isn’t anything like them. It is just so rewarding. I worked my whole life for this, and it finally came true.



“I knew I had it in me. It was just letting the cards fall right and drawing right where I was supposed to and doing what I was supposed to when I was. God’s plan, the way it was supposed to be I guess.”



Pope also won his third consecutive NFR average crown with 860 points on 10 head.



“Man, I was just showing up and taking it one horse at a time, being a cowboy,” he said. “When your day working or anything whatever you have in front of you, you have to do your job and that’s what I was able to do. This feels incredible.”



Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel wins her fourth world title in five years



Hailey Kinsel concluded her 2022 season with her fourth world championship in five years.



The Texas cowgirl finished as the world standings leader with $302,172 to capture her latest world title. She also won world titles in 2018-2020.



“Oh gosh. This is so much to put into words,” Kinsel said. “(Sister) is amazing. I really don’t know how and why she loves this so much and wants to be better every time. She got stronger as the week went on. She came into the last two rounds like she could go 10 more. I felt really good that I could tell her we are quitting while we are ahead. It’s good to give her a day off as a reward when she’s done that well. She’s so special to me. She’s like family. All our horses are. It’s been an incredible time to be with these ladies. We have a wonderful group of women and amazing horses.”



Kinsel edged 2021 world champion Jordon Briggs, who finished with $274,520.



Zeke Thurston snares Top Gun Award



Zeke Thurston, the 2022 saddle bronc riding world champ, also was the RAM Top Gun Award winner. Thurston was the recipient of the honor for the first time in his career as he won the most money in a single event at the 2022 Wrangler NFR at $256,078.





2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results

Round 10, Dec. 10

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nev.



All-Around: 1. Stetson Wright, $758,829; 2. Caleb Smidt, $372,964; 3. Josh Frost, $307,965; 3. 4. Zack Jongbloed, $235,261; 5. Marty Yates, $225,732; 6. Haven Meged, $214,306; 7. Coleman Proctor, $212,521; 8. Rhen Richard, $181,703; 9. Taylor Santos, $159,179; 10. Paul David Tierney, $118,792.



Bareback Riding: Tenth round: 1. Kaycee Feild, 92 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co.'s Night Crawler, $28,914; 2. Clayton Biglow, 90, $22,851; 3. (tie) Tim O'Connell and Tanner Aus, 88.5, $14,690 each; 5. (tie) Rocker Steiner and Cole Franks, 88, $6,063 each; 7. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Leighton Berry, 86.5; 9. Tilden Hooper, 85; 10. R.C. Landingham, 84; 11. Garrett Shadbolt, 83.5; 12. Ty Breuer, 82.5; 13. Jess Pope, 81.5; 14. Cole Reiner, 80.5; 15. Orin Larsen, Out. Average: 1. Jess Pope, 860 points on ten head, $74,150; 2. Cole Franks, 852, $60,159; 3. Kaycee Feild, 851, $47,568; 4. R.C. Landingham, 846, $34,976; 5. Leighton Berry, 839, $25,183; 6. Tim O'Connell, 838.5, $18,188; 7. Cole Reiner, 829.5, $12,592; 8. Ty Breuer, 812, $6,995; 9. Caleb Bennett, 807.5; 10. Garrett Shadbolt, 806.5; 11. Tilden Hooper, 761 points on nine head; 12. Rocker Steiner, 754.5; 13. Tanner Aus, 738.5; 14. Clayton Biglow, 679 points on eight head; 15. Orin Larsen, 217.5 points on three head. World standings: 1. Jess Pope, $390,620; 2. Kaycee Feild, $316,490; 3. Leighton Berry, $267,274; 4. Cole Franks, $263,378; 5. R.C. Landingham, $246,696; 6. Tim O'Connell, $234,232; 7. Cole Reiner, $228,021; 8. Tanner Aus, $206,851; 9. Tilden Hooper, $188,477; 10. Rocker Steiner, $185,367; 11. Clayton Biglow, $173,605; 12. Caleb Bennett, $163,353; 13. Garrett Shadbolt, $151,257; 14. Orin Larsen, $133,784; 15. Ty Breuer, $122,744.



Steer Wrestling: Tenth round: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.4 seconds, $28,914; 2. Hunter Cure, 3.7, $22,851; 3. Tanner Brunner, 3.9, $17,255; 4. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Kyle Irwin, 4.0, $9,793 each; 6. Ty Erickson, 4.2, $4,664; 7. Tristan Martin, 4.3; 8. J.D. Struxness, 4.5; 9. (tie) Dirk Tavenner and Nick Guy, 5.2; 11. Dakota Eldridge, 6.1; 12. Will Lummus, 14.6; 13. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Rowdy Parrott and Timmy Sparing, NT. Average: 1. Kyle Irwin, 46.1 seconds on ten head, $74,150; 2. Jesse Brown, 48.1, $60,159; 3. Tyler Waguespack, 57.1, $47,568; 4. Will Lummus, 61.6, $34,976; 5. Tanner Brunner, 69.2, $25,183; 6. Hunter Cure, 39.3 seconds on nine head, $18,188; 7. J.D. Struxness, 41.9, $12,592; 8. Dakota Eldridge, 43.7, $6,995; 9. Dirk Tavenner, 54.7; 10. Stetson Jorgensen, 55.7; 11. Ty Erickson, 61.3; 12. Tristan Martin, 34.7 seconds on eight head; 13. Rowdy Parrott, 36.3; 14. Nick Guy, 47.8; 15. Timmy Sparing, 49.9. World standings: 1. Tyler Waguespack, $268,881; 2. Will Lummus, $266,188; 3. Kyle Irwin, $249,892; 4. Hunter Cure, $247,309; 5. Jesse Brown, $241,152; 6. Stetson Jorgensen, $235,288; 7. J.D. Struxness, $197,228; 8. Ty Erickson, $192,400; 9. Tanner Brunner, $174,746; 10. Tristan Martin, $170,981; 11. Dakota Eldridge, $159,256; 12. Nick Guy, $148,880; 13. Rowdy Parrott, $130,926; 14. Dirk Tavenner, $127,177; 15. Timmy Sparing, $95,199.



Team Roping: Tenth round: 1. (tie) Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler and Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 3.7 seconds, $23,007 each; 4. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 3.8, $12,125; 5. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 4.2, $7,462; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.9, $4,664; 7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 6.2; 8. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 9.0; 9. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 9.2; 10. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 9.3; 11. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, Clay Smith/Jake Long and Jake Orman/Brye Crites, NT. Average: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 53.0 seconds on ten head, $74,150 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 71.4 seconds on nine head, $60,159; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 73.6, $47,568; 4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 43.2 seconds on eight head, $34,976; 5. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 50.2, $25,183; 6. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 56.2, $18,188; 7. Clay Tryan/Jade Corkill, 38.4 seconds on seven head, $12,592; 8. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 39.1, $6,995; 9. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 45.5; 10. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 30.3 seconds on six head; 11. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 32.2; 12. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 40.8; 13. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 44.9; 14. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 21.7 seconds on four head; 15. Clay Smith/Jake Long, 50.6. World standings (headers): 1. Kaleb Driggers, $340,708; 2. Tanner Tomlinson, $307,095; 3. Clay Tryan, $264,955; 4. Andrew Ward, $226,723; 5. Jr. Dees, $209,730; 6. Coleman Proctor, $207,355; 7. Dustin Egusquiza, $201,831; 8. Tyler Wade, $196,869; 9. Rhen Richard, $178,454; 10. Chad Masters, $169,184; 11. Riley Minor, $155,917; 12. Lightning Aguilera, $152,886; 13. Cody Snow, $137,363; 14. Clay Smith, $131,806; 15. Jake Orman, $129,422. World standings (heeler): 1. Junior Nogueira, $340,708; 2. Patrick Smith, $307,095; 3. Jade Corkill, $231,147; 4. Buddy Hawkins II, $225,181; 5. Levi Lord, $211,128; 6. Logan Medlin, $207,355; 7. Travis Graves, $202,545; 8. Trey Yates, $193,306; 9. Jeremy Buhler, $179,390; 10. Joseph Harrison, $173,855; 11. Jake Long, $173,287; 12. Brady Minor, $155,917; 13. Jonathan Torres, $145,432; 14. Wesley Thorp, $137,363; 15. Brye Crites, $130,764.



Saddle Bronc Riding: Tenth round: 1. (tie) Zeke Thurston, on Andrews Rodeo’s All or Nothin, Kolby Wanchuk, on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' The Black Tie and Chase Brooks, on Sutton Rodeo's South Point, 89.5 points, $23,007 each; 4. Sage Newman, 88.5, $12,125; 5. (tie) Stetson Wright and Ryder Wright, 88, $6,063 each; 7. Dawson Hay, 87; 8. Kade Bruno, 86.5; 9. (tie) Lefty Holman and Logan Hay, 86; 11. (tie) Brody Cress and Kole Ashbacher, 85; 13. Wyatt Casper, 84; 14. (tie) Layton Green and Tanner Butner, NS. Average: 1. Zeke Thurston, 876.5 points on ten head, $74,150; 2. Logan Hay, 863, $60,159; 3. Brody Cress, 777, $47,568; 4. Lefty Holman, 785 points on nine head, $34,976; 5. Stetson Wright, 781.5, $25,183; 6. Dawson Hay, 775.5, $18,188; 7. Kade Bruno, 757, $12,592; 8. Kolby Wanchuk, 748, $6,995; 9. Tanner Butner, 728; 10. Chase Brooks, 687 points on eight head; 11. (tie) Sage Newman and Ryder Wright, 666; 13. Kole Ashbacher, 657.5; 14. Wyatt Casper, 649.5; 15. Layton Green, 562.5 points on seven head. World standings: 1. Zeke Thurston, $399,916; 2. Lefty Holman, $341,390; 3. Logan Hay, $339,401; 4. Stetson Wright, $335,797; 5. Sage Newman, $320,474; 6. Brody Cress, $246,275; 7. Dawson Hay, $213,122; 8. Kolby Wanchuk, $211,633; 9. Chase Brooks, $204,126; 10. Ryder Wright, $192,673; 11. Kade Bruno, $178,505; 12. Layton Green, $175,808; 13. Wyatt Casper, $145,150; 14. Tanner Butner, $133,481; 15. Kole Ashbacher, $127,543.



Tie-Down Roping: Tenth round: 1. Ty Harris, 7.2 seconds, $28,914; 2. Hunter Herrin, 7.3, $22,851; 3. John Douch, 7.9, $17,255; 4. Marty Yates, 8.0, $12,125; 5. Cory Solomon, 8.4, $7,462; 6. Zack Jongbloed, 8.7, $4,664; 7. Caleb Smidt, 8.8; 8. Tuf Cooper, 9.4; 9. Haven Meged, 11.7; 10. Tyler Milligan, 17.8; 11. Macon Murphy, 18.3; 12. Kincade Henry, 22.1; 13. (tie) Shad Mayfield, Shane Hanchey and Riley Webb, NT. Average: 1. Caleb Smidt, 82.5 seconds on ten head, $74,150; 2. Cory Solomon, 93.4, $60,159; 3. Zack Jongbloed, 95.8, $47,568; 4. Haven Meged, 117.5, $34,976; 5. Tyler Milligan, 129.9, $25,183; 6. Macon Murphy, 136.2, $18,188; 7. Hunter Herrin, 87.1 points on nine head, $12,592; 8. Ty Harris, 96.8, $6,995; 9. Marty Yates, 69.1 seconds on eight head; 10. Shad Mayfield, 92.8; 11. Shane Hanchey, 104.3; 12. Riley Webb, 66.8 seconds on seven head; 13. Kincade Henry, 60.4 seconds on six head; 14. John Douch, 39.4 seconds on five head; 15. Tuf Cooper, 51.5. World standings: 1. Caleb Smidt, $374,737; 2. Shad Mayfield, $269,936; 3. Cory Solomon, $265,303; 4. Hunter Herrin, $258,613; 5. John Douch, $254,376; 6. Zack Jongbloed, $233,962; 7. Marty Yates, $228,106; 8. Haven Meged , $227,897; 9. Kincade Henry, $217,108; 10. Riley Webb, $188,597; 11. Ty Harris, $187,697; 12. Tuf Cooper, $168,892; 13. Tyler Milligan, $160,886; 14. Shane Hanchey, $154,908; 15. Macon Murphy, $148,904.



Barrel Racing: Tenth round: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 13.35 seconds, $28,914; 2. Margo Crowther, 13.43, $22,851; 3. Shelley Morgan, 13.51, $17,255; 4. Jessica Routier, 13.52, $12,125; 5. Jordon Briggs, 13.62, $7,462; 6. Bayleigh Choate, 13.65, $4,664; 7. Lisa Lockhart, 13.66; 8. Wenda Johnson, 13.67; 9. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.85; 10. Sissy Winn, 14.01; 11. Kassie Mowry, 18.37; 12. Emily Beisel, 18.63; 13. Stevi Hillman, 18.97; 14. Dona Kay Rule, 19.28; 15. Leslie Smalygo, 25.14. Average: 1. Shelley Morgan, 137.28 seconds on ten runs, $74,150; 2. Bayleigh Choate, 138.98, $60,159; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 141.66, $47,568; 4. Jordon Briggs, 142.41, $34,976; 5. Wenda Johnson, 142.76, $25,183; 6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 143.01, $18,188; 7. Sissy Winn, 144.03, $12,592; 8. Hailey Kinsel, 146.06, $6,995; 9. Margo Crowther, 146.98; 10. Kassie Mowry, 152.33; 11. Emily Beisel, 155.50; 12. Jessica Routier, 158.19; 13. Dona Kay Rule, 159.34; 14. Stevi Hillman, 164.56; 15. Leslie Smalygo, 144.69 seconds on nine head. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $302,172; 2. Jordon Briggs, $274,520; 3. Shelley Morgan, $265,030; 4. Lisa Lockhart, $253,197; 5. Wenda Johnson, $231,860; 6. Emily Beisel, $221,718; 7. Margo Crowther, $184,751; 8. Bayleigh Choate, $182,971; 9. Dona Kay Rule, $171,019; 10. Leslie Smalygo, $158,343; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $154,161; 12. Kassie Mowry, $150,121; 13. Sissy Winn, $149,156; 14. Stevi Hillman, $138,064; 15. Jessica Routier, $123,445.



Bull Riding: Tenth round: 1. Tristen Hutchings, 89.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Twilight Zone, $93,270; No other qualified rides. Average: 1. Stetson Wright, 684.5 points on eight head, $74,150; 2. Josh Frost, 589.5 points on seven head, $60,159; 3. Ky Hamilton, 510 points on six head, $47,568; 4. Tristen Hutchings, 447 points on five head, $34,976; 5. Trevor Kastner, 429, $25,183; 6. Trey Kimzey, 347 points on four head, $18,188; 7. Garrett Smith, 256.5 points on three head, $12,592; 8. Trey Holston, 175.5 points on two head, $6,995; 9. Jeff Askey, 175; 10. Creek Young, 169; 11. Cole Fischer, 159.5; 12. JR Stratford, 90 points on one head; 13. Jared Parsonage, 81.5; 14. (tie) Maverick Potter, Lukasey Morris and Reid Oftedahl, NS. World standings: 1. Stetson Wright, $592,144; 2. Josh Frost, $409,630; 3. Tristen Hutchings, $379,786; 4. Ky Hamilton, $278,412; 5. Trevor Kastner, $255,179; 6. Jeff Askey, $229,905; 7. Trey Kimzey, $201,999; 8. Garrett Smith, $197,594; 9. Trey Holston, $171,357; 10. JR Stratford, $142,943; 11. Creek Young, $127,692; 12. Maverick Potter, $126,065; 13. Jared Parsonage, $122,314; 14. Cole Fischer, $110,994; 15. Lukasey Morris, $110,667; 16. Reid Oftedahl, $107,944.



Top Gun: 1. Zeke Thurston, $256,078; 2. Stetson Wright, $237,812; 3. Jess Pope, $231,361; 4. Caleb Smidt, $225,221; 5. Logan Hay, $199,960; 6. (tie) Patrick Smith and Tanner Tomlinson, $199,727 each; 8. Lefty Holman, $191,410; 9. Kaycee Feild, $185,348; 10. Tristen Hutchings, $183,482.