PRCA reveals back numbers for 2022 National Finals Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The smaller the number, the higher the honor when it comes to back numbers at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge.

The ProRodeo athletes who qualify for the NFR are assigned a back number based on the amount of money earned throughout the regular season, and the back numbers for the 2022 Wrangler NFR have been made official along with the 2022 PRCA | RAM World Standings with the completion of the annual audit.

The Top 15 competitors in each event will pin the following numbers to the back of their shirts or vests at the Wrangler NFR at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Dec 1-10.

One special note this year. There will not be a #21 for contestants. The PRCA is using that number to acknowledge the 21 lives lost in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May.

The Uvalde community is part of the PRCA family and during a special ceremony at the NFR this year, we will honor those who were killed.

Find the full list of back numbers here.