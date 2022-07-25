Austin Gamblers Release.

AUSTIN, TEXAS—The Austin Gamblers, the newest professional sports team in Central Texas, will compete in the inaugural PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series at Cheyenne Frontier Days July 25 and 26 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Gamblers full roster features 11 riders, including 25-year-old Brazil native and team captain José Vitor Leme, a two-time PBR World Champion, and the No. 1 overall pick of the inaugural PBR Team Series draft. The Gamblers recently officially signed Leme to one of the largest athlete agreements in league history, in addition to formally signing all team members ahead of the opener.

“We have been training and preparing for the start of the season, and the Austin Gamblers are ready to show our fans—and the world—what the Gamblers are made of,” Michael Gaffney, the Gamblers’ head coach, said. “It is an honor and remarkable to be a founding team of a sport, and we look forward to taking on the Ridge Riders and Freedom in our first games—and hopefully bring home two wins for Gamblers fans.”

Slated to commence at 7:45 p.m. MT/8:45 p.m. CT, on Monday, July 25 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena, the Gamblers will compete against the Arizona Ridge Riders in their first game. On Tuesday, July 26, the Gamblers will square up against Oklahoma Freedom, at 7:45 p.m. MT/8:45 p.m. CT. In each game, five riders will compete for their team, participating in a traditional 8-second bull ride to earn a qualified ride score. The cumulative score of the five rides determines which team wins each five-out game.

Cheyenne Team Events will air on CBS Sports Network. All regular season games will be carried by PBR broadcast partners and run on CBS Sports—either on CBS Television Network or CBS Sports Network—and RidePass on Pluto TV, a free streaming network.

The Austin Gamblers will host the seven other teams from around the nation at a three-day, action-packed tournament and western lifestyle event from August 26 through August 28 at Moody Center—the first professional sporting event at the facility. Fans can purchase tickets by visitingPBR.com,Ticketmaster.com,MoodyCenterATX.com or by calling PBR Customer Service at 1-800-732-1727

The Austin Gamblers

The Austin Gamblers are one of eight teams in the inaugural PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series, a new elite bull riding league that launches in summer 2022 and showcases world-class athletes and bulls competing for their city's pride. The Gamblers will be the first pro sports tenant in the new, state-of-the-art Moody Center and will host the seven other teams from around the nation at a three-day, action-packed tournament and western lifestyle event from Aug. 26 to Aug, 28, 2022.

The team is owned by Texas natives Abby and Egon Durban, the Co-CEO of Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing. Silver Lake’s investment portfolio includes ownership in Endeavor (PBR’s parent company), City Football Group (owner of the Manchester City Football Club and New York City FC MLS club), and UFC (through Endeavor), among other sports and entertainment businesses.

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In June 2022, PBR will launch PBR Team Series – eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship. PBR’s digital assets include RidePass, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook atFacebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.