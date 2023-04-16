BILLINGS--Cooper Davis went three for three at the PBR Wrangler Invitational at MetraPark, and Kaique Pacheco was the only rider to score in the championship round in an action-packed final day.

At the beginning of championship Sunday, Cooper Davis sat in first place followed by Lucas Devino and Brady Turgeon, after the 19-year-old's 90-point performance Saturday night.

Dakota Louis from Browning won this event last year. After failing to score Friday and Saturday, he put on a show in front of the Montana crowd with an 85.25. A big moment for Louis and got the crowd excited, but not enough to qualify him for the championship round.

Chase Dougherty, the former Montana State cowboy, also scored on a re-ride aboard Renegade to give him an 86.25.

Both Flint Rasmussen and Cooper Davis put on a show today, Davis went three for three to lock down that first place spot on the leaderboard.

Shakeups in the standings after that, both Devino and Turgeon bucked off quickly, so Guilherme Vallerias jumped on the board with a big 87.75

Kaique Pacheco made up for lost time, before Saturday night, his last six rides hadn't scored, but he made his way onto the leaderboard with an 85.5, becoming the first to successfully ride 'Whatever'.

The real winners today were the bulls, as only one rider scored in the championship round, and it was Pacheco. He barely held on to turn in a strong second-place performance.

Cooper Davis takes home the buckle, Pacheco leaps up to second place, and Devino finishes third.