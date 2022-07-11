RED LODGE- He's won three world titles and qualified for the NFR 19 times in his career. With $2.9 million in career earnings, who could blame Billings team roper Clay Tryan from stepping away from the grind that is professional rodeo?

At the age of 43, Tryan is making a serious run at a fourth world title. Right now, he sits number two in the world standings among headers. Despite a schedule that will keep him on the road for much of the year, winning makes it all that much easier.

"It's a grind but I took some advice from some of the guys that were really good before me and they said do it as long as you're good, you'll regret quitting too soon. So, I mean I'm getting close to the end just by age, father time always wins but as long as I'm competitive, I'm going to keep doing it," Tryan said.

Clay has spent the current season checking all the boxes, like the Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge. It's been over two decades since he last won at the fairgrounds until the Fourth of July, when he and partner, Jade Corkhill, took first place money and checked another box.

"It's good, I think I won this in 2000 so it's been a while, I'm due," Tryan joked. "This is only our fourth rodeo so we will be busy the rest of the summer so it kind of goes in waves like that where you don't get what you want all the time performance-wise."

He also won at RODEOHOUSTON in Texas and the Pony Express Rodeo in Utah. The name Tryan is synonymous with the sport of team roping. His father, Dennis, was the first roper from Montana to reach the National Finals Rodeo back in 1984. Brothers Travis and Brady are ropers, their mother, Terry Kay Kirkland was a barrel racer. In 2003, they became the first mother-son combination to reach the NFR, with all three qualifying in the same year. Cousin Chase Tryan of Helena has qualified for the NFR five times.

Reuniting with partner Jade Corkhill is paying off this season. The pair won back-to-back world titles in 2013 and 2014. Changing partners throughout his career is common in the sport, as they seek to find the right chemistry to win in the arena.

"It's just part of the business. We didn't have much to do with it this time, but it's part of the business. It's good to be back with Jade and we just hopefully can recreate what we did."

One day, the Billings roper will land in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, but that's going to have to wait just a little longer. While his sons, Tyler and Braylon, are inching closer to competing full time, Clay has his sights set on a fourth world title before it's all said and done. His 20th trip to the NFR likely comes this December for yet another "Duel in the Desert."