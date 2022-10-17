The field is set for the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in December and Montana and Wyoming are well represented. It's an impressive list heading to the desert with a few cowboys in the running for world titles.
"Wyoming has three guys, Montana has a whole crew of NFR qualifiers, it's really exciting I feel like there was a slump in the Northern Conference of Rodeo," said Buffalo, WY bareback rider Cole Reiner.
The Cowboy State has the number one barebacker in the world. It's Cole Reiner from Buffalo who is making his third trip to Las Vegas as the man to beat.
Not far behind, Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett. He has become a fixture at the NFR, and this year qualifies for the tenth time in his career.
Saddle Bronc is just as loaded, if not more and nobody saw the story of the year coming from the big town of Melstone. Sage Newman, the top man in the standings all season long, setting a new pro rodeo single season earnings record with over $253,000 earned. I said nobody saw it coming and here is why. Newman was 52nd in the world standings during his rookie year in 2018. He dropped to 74th the following year and 97th in 2020.
Last year he qualified for his first NFR and then this year happened.
"This year has been great to me I've been drawing good horses all year and just having fun doing it," said Newman to The Cowboy Channel earlier in the season. "I had to put in the work and felt like I've improved quite a bit and got comfortable where I'm at and just keep getting better and better so I'm hoping to keep that rolling and just keep having fun."
Hillsdale, Wyoming's Brody Cress is there chasing Sage from the number three spot in the world. Cress owns three average titles including last year and he's a guy who knows how to perform under the bright lights. Fellow Wyoming saddle broncer Tanner Butner of Daniel, WY is headed to Las Vegas at #15.
Also heading to the desert in saddle bronc is Dillon's Chase Brooks. The Montana State graduate makes the field at #13, and Brooks took fourth last year at the NFR. This is his fifth trip in his career.
Our feel-good story of the year comes in steer wrestling with Helena's Timmy Sparing. The 33-year old has been at it for over a decade, never qualifying for the NFR. How good has the year been for Sparing? Well, if he has a decent National Finals, he could end 2022 with more money won in a season than his entire decade of career earnings combined.
Sparing's running mate knows all about winning and it's another bulldogger from Helena, Ty Erickson. He won the world title in 2019 and is back for his seventh NFR, standing at number six in the world.
On to team roping and don't use the word 'retired' just yet for 43-year-old Clay Tryan. Retirement will have to wait for the Billings native. The three-time world champion is back roping for a fourth, and it could happen. He's #2 in the world and makes his 19th NFR appearance.
"It's a grind but I just took advice from guys really good that came before me that said do it as long as you're good, you'll regret quitting too soon. I'm getting close to the end just by age, father time always wins, but as long as I'm competitive I'm going to keep doing it," Tryan said earlier this year in Red Lodge.
Miles City's Haven Meged sits thrid among tie-down ropers. The 2019 world champion finished second last year in the average at the NFR and was second in the world standings. A little wrinkle to Meged's story this year, he's also third in the all-around standings.
What would a trip to Las Vegas be without Circle native Lisa Lockhart? Somehow, some way, she found a way to the desert. Lockhart wasn't even close to being in the top-15 in late summer, she then closed by cashing in at seven different rodeos in the final two weeks to climb all the way to fourteenth in the world standings. It's good enough to earn a sixteenth trip to the NFR where she has won the average twice. The all-time career earnings leader among barrel racers, Lockhart is headed to the Thomas and Mack.
Volborg, Montana's Joey Williams returns to Las Vegas in breakaway roping. With over $63,000 won this year, she comes in at number eight.
There you have it, a deep and talented field from Montana and Wyoming. It's wheels up for Las Vegas where the dual in the desert continues in December, and our SWX Team will be there with you for the ride.