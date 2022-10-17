The field is set for the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in December and Montana and Wyoming are well represented. It's an impressive list heading to the desert with a few cowboys in the running for world titles.

"Wyoming has three guys, Montana has a whole crew of NFR qualifiers, it's really exciting I feel like there was a slump in the Northern Conference of Rodeo," said Buffalo, WY bareback rider Cole Reiner.

The Cowboy State has the number one barebacker in the world. It's Cole Reiner from Buffalo who is making his third trip to Las Vegas as the man to beat.

Not far behind, Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett. He has become a fixture at the NFR, and this year qualifies for the tenth time in his career.

Saddle Bronc is just as loaded, if not more and nobody saw the story of the year coming from the big town of Melstone. Sage Newman, the top man in the standings all season long, setting a new pro rodeo single season earnings record with over $253,000 earned. I said nobody saw it coming and here is why. Newman was 52nd in the world standings during his rookie year in 2018. He dropped to 74th the following year and 97th in 2020.

Last year he qualified for his first NFR and then this year happened.