LAS VEGAS- Clay Tryan and Jade Corkhill continued their strong season and strong run at the NFR. The pair go for 3.9 seconds and split second place money. Tryan remains fifth in the average and second in the world. Kaleb Driggers remains in the lead for headers and is second in the average.

"A lot of it is just making a decent run every night, don't let the night before the next one and keep the momentum going if it did go good," Tryan said.

Tryan has finished in the money in four of the last five rounds.

In Bareback, Buffalo, Wyoming's Cole Reiner split fourth place money with his 85.5 point go on Painted Smoke. Reiner entered the NFR first in the world. He's currently 7th in the average and 4th in the world. Jess Pope is the current bareback leader in the world standings and the average.

Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett was out of the money with an 84.

Helena's Timmy Sparing started off steer wrestling and did so with a quick time of 4.2 seconds. Sparing, who has been just outside of the money often the last several rounds, he split sixth place money with two other cowboys on Friday. Fellow Helena bulldogger Ty Erickson was out of the money at 4.5 seconds.

Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown wrestled the steer in a blistering 3.7 seconds. Hunter Cure beat him out by a tenth of a second in 3.6 seconds to get the round win on Friday night. Brown takes the second-place money, and he's currently second in the average.

Sage Newman's tough time in Las Vegas continued on Friday night. Newman was bucked off Elvira from Wayne Vold Rodeo in the final saddle bronc ride of the night. Newman's lead is down to 1k over Stetson Wright.

Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks got an 85.5 to take fourth place money. Dawson Hay was the winner with a big 92-point ride.

Miles City's Haven Meged was good for sixth place money on Friday. Meged currently is 4th in the average and 8th in the world. Marty Yates was the Round 9 winner in 7.8 seconds.

Lisa Lockhart cashed another check Friday night. She splits fifth place money at 13.59 seconds. Hailey Kinsel had the top time of the NFR so far in a lightning fast 13.34 seconds. Lockhart is 3rd in the average, 5th in the world. Kinsel is the top-ranked barrel racer in the world standings.

Coverage of the NFR is brought to you by Western Ranch Supply.