LAS VEGAS- After knocking down a barrel on Wednesday night, Lisa Lockhart was right back in the money finishing third in Round 8.

Lockhart finished her run in a blistering 13.49 seconds, just behind winner Leslie Smalygo with a time of 13.41 seconds. After claiming third place money, Lockhart is fourth in the world and third in the average with two nights to go.

20-time NFR qualifier Clay Tryan had another strong showing in the desert on Thursday night. Tryan claims fifth place money, teaming up with partner Jade Corkhill in 4.0 seconds flat. Tryan is second in the world, fifth in the average in a week where he surpassed $3 million in career earnings.

Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks cashed another check on Thursday night on an 87-point go that was good for fifth place.



Melstone's Sage Newman saw his world saddle bronc lead dwindle a little more. After winning the first round, Newman has had a hard time drawing the right horses to get himself a big score. On Thursday he scored an 85 aboard Painted Commotion and was out of the money.

"Yeah, it's just a part of rodeo it happens, and I ride the best I can and try but like I said we got two more to go and it's a marathon for sure," Newman said.



Meanwhile, second place in saddle bronc Stetson Wright looked like a machine, riding to a 90.5 to win the round and get within $10k of Newman in the standings.

Helena steer wrestlers Timmy Sparing and Ty Erickson were both out of the money. After winning Round 7, Erickson had a rough go of 25.3 seconds. Sparing was 7th at 4.5 seconds.

Tie-down roper Haven Meged also had a rough go and fell short of the money finishing 12th at 16.7 seconds. Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett also finished out of the money in 8th with his score of 82.5