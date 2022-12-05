LAS VEGAS- Ty Erickson wrestled the steer to the ground in 3.9 seconds and won the fifth round of the NFR in Las Vegas on Monday night.

Erickson bested Will Lummus by just a tenth of a second to pocket $28,914. Erickson is currently fifth in the world in steer wrestling. Fellow Helena bulldogger Timmy Sparing was just out of the money in seventh.

Billings team roper Clay Tryan along with partner Jade Corkhill split the round five win. They tied Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin with a time of 3.8 seconds. Tryan/Corkhill nets $25,882 with the win and currently stand in second in the world.

After getting third place money on Sunday night, Circle native Lisa Lockhart split first place money with a time of 13.52 seconds, tying with Hailey Kinsel. Lockhart has qualified for the NFR 15 times and has won the average twice, with her last average title coming in 2016. Lockwood entered the NFR 14th in the world, and she's making a serious push to win the average and possibly the world.

In bareback, Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett and Buffalo, WY's Cole Reiner were both out of the money.

World #1 saddle bronc rider Sage Newman was out of the money on Monday night. Newman still holds the top spot by over $50,000. Hillsdale, Wyoming's Brody Cress, last year's NFR average winner was out of the money as well in round five.

Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged was out of the money in eighth place at 10.1 seconds. Meged currently sits in fourth place.