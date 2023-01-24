COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Jan. 23) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association® and Las Vegas Events announced the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® presented by Teton Ridge will see an increase in the payout for the third consecutive year.

The Wrangler NFR, which is at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Dec. 7-16, will have a record-setting payout of more than $11.5 million. This amount includes guaranteed prize money of $1.2 million for NFR qualifiers.

Between 2015 and 2020, the NFR paid out a total of $10 million – $8.8 million in competition prize money and $1.2 million in guaranteed prize money to qualifiers. The total purse increased to $10,257,048 in 2021 and $10,900,098 in 2022.

Based on the updated purse in 2023, the increase will see round winners take home $30,706 per round and average winners earn $78,747. Each go-round will pay a total of $99,053, while the average total will pay $297,159 per event.

The stock contractor pay – which is 30% of the contestant payout – increased to $3,450,451.

Known as the richest and most prestigious rodeo in the world, the Wrangler NFR attracts the Top 15 contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding to compete for a share of the increased purse and the coveted PRCA World Champion Gold Buckle. In 2022, the event had a total attendance of 173,350 over the 10 days of competition at the Thomas & Mack Center and has sold out more than 350 consecutive performances in Las Vegas.

Over the weekend at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Clay Tryan and Partner Jake Long won $4,023 each with their winning time of 3.9 seconds, besting reigning world champion duo Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira.

Lisa Lockhart came in fourth in barrel racing at 15.04 seconds and pocketed $2,480.