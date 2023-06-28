The Fourth of July holiday is coming up next week and that means it's time for 'Cowboy Christmas,' one of the most important times of the year for cowboys and cowgirls in the PRCA.

It's a two week stretch in professional rodeo that often decides who gets the ticket punched for the NFR come December.

Montana and Wyoming cowboys are more than ready and we start in Saddle Bronc with a guy who once again is a world leader. Melstone's Sage Newman lead the standings wire-to-wire last year, only to falter at the NFR and finish fifth in the world. He's back this year, back to number one showing off that mental toughness as Newman has gained a lot of momentum again this summer.

Meanwhile, Deer Lodge cowboy Chase Brooks is making the National Finals a habit. He's 10th right now looking for his sixth trip to the desert. Hillsdale, Wyoming's Brody Cress checks in at number 13. He's the king of the NFR average winning it three times. Daniel, Wyoming's Tanner Butner is also 11th in saddle bronc.

On to bareback where Buffalo, Wyoming's Cole Reiner sits seventh in the world. He's on track for his fourth appearance at the NFR. Look out for Helena's Sam Peterson who's sitting in 19th.

How about veteran bulldogger Ty Erickson? The Helena steer wrestler has career earnings that now surpass the $1.5 million mark. He's currently seventh in the world. Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown having another fantastic year as he stands in second.

Miles City's Haven Meged, the 2019 world champion in tie-down roping is just inside the top ten heading into Cowboy Christmas. Haven finished sixth last year.

Finally, to barrel racing where Lisa Lockhart remains forever young. Consider this, Lisa is on pace to qualify for her 17th consecutive National Finals Rodeo as she's now eclipsed $3 million in career earnings. The three-time average winner in Vegas is tenth overall right now.

Volborg's Joey Williams is currently sixth in breakaway roping.

So, there you have it, Cowboy Christmas starts this week with millions of dollars in prize money on the line as the world's best chase a spot in Las Vegas.