The PBR Team Series, a new competition featuring eight professional bull riding teams is set to debut in July.

It could be revolutionary for the sport and Montana bull riders are excited about the new opportunity. Instead of guys competing as individuals, they're now part of a full team of 12, with seven eligible bull riders for events.

"It's huge we have eight teams right now and to be able to get drafted, get salaries, contracts and maybe insurance and stuff like that will be huge for the bull riders, so it makes it good for us," said Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett.



Triplett signed as a free agent with the Nashville Stampede. The new series will pit teams against each other in a five-on-five style game, with the highest aggregate score winning that game.



"It's going to be really fun, I'm excited about the concept. I've always been on team sports in high schools so I'm really excited. You're still going against the bull, but at the same day you will have your five guys behind your back, being there for you," said Triplett.

Browning bull rider Dakota Louis signed as a free agent with the Austin Gamblers, and he thinks the new league is a gamechanger.