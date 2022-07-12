Montana and Wyoming cowboys utilized "Cowboy Christmas" to move up the PRCA world standings during the crucial and lucrative stretch.

Melstone's Sage Newman continues to have a firm grasp on the top spot in the saddle bronc standings with over $175,000 won this season. Hillsdale, Wyoming's Brody Cress, who made stops in Red Lodge and Livingston is third in saddle bronc. Deer Lodge cowboy Chase Brooks stands currently at number ten.

Billings team roper Clay Tryan is still in the number two spot in the header standings for team roping.

In bareback, Corvallis cowboy Caleb Bennett moved up to number seven after a strong showing that included a stop in Red Lodge. Buffalo, Wyoming's Cole Reiner is third in the bareback standings.

A pair of bulldoggers from Helena crack the top ten in steer wrestling. 2019 world champion, Ty Erickson, sits in sixth. Timmy Sparing is ahead of him in fifth as he pursues his first trip to the NFR.

Miles City tie down roper Haven Meged stayed at sixth in the PRCA standings. You can take a look at the full PRCA standings here.