RENO- The top-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world out of Melstone notched another event title win on his belt this season.

Sage Newman rode to an 89-point ride on Saturday and spit the title at the Reno Rodeo with Statler Wright. Each scored 261 points on three head.

After qualifying for his first National Finals Rodeo last year, Newman is currently the top-ranked saddle bronc rider in pro rodeo with over $150,000 in earnings won this season.

Hillsdale, Wyoming's Brody Cress is third in the saddle bronc standings.