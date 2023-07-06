Top-ranked saddle bronc rider Sage Newman bolstered his lead in the PRCA standings over the Fourth of July weekend.

Newman won at four rodeos with four rides scoring 87 points or better. The most lucrative win came at the Cody Stampede, where Newman scored an 89-point go aboard 'Miss Elli' to pocket $9,700.

The Melstone cowboy also won the Black Hills Roundup with a 90-point ride, the Mandan Rodeo Days with an 87-point ride and won at the Western Stampede in West Jordan, Utah with a score of 88.

After the first three wins, Newman told ProRodeo contributor Katherin Merck,"(Winning three rodeos) has been great. I'm blessed with this life I live and to be able to go down the road with my buddies. I drew great horses all week and that's part of it. I drew wonderful horses that helped me get to the top."

Newman is primed to make his third consecutive appearance at the NFR in Las Vegas. He entered last year's NFR as the top-ranked saddle bronc rider and finished fifth in the desert.

Like many cowboys and cowgirls, Newman's been busy chasing money during 'Cowboy Christmas.'

"You can't beat it. You're hustling with your buddies to make it to the next rodeo. You're not sure if you're going to do it, but you're dang sure going to try!" Newman said to ProRodeo.

Newman has $162,240 in earnings so far this season, leading second place Stetson Wright who's behind him with $133,584.

Newman has a few more stops in the Treasure State and Wyoming in the next week. He'll be in Browning on July 6, Big Fork on the 7th, Wolf Point on the 8th and in Sheridan, WY on July 12.