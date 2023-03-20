HOUSTON- For the second straight season, Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman won the lucrative RodeoHouston event on Sunday.

Newman tallied a pair of 90-point rides on Sunday aboard 'Hitman' and 'Womanizer' in the 10-man championship round.

After the win, Newman vaulted to number one in the saddle bronc world standings after netting $56,750 to the season earnings in one of the highest paying rodeos in the PRCA circuit. Every winner at RodeoHouston is now number one in their respective standings.

“This is awesome, you know. I drew some great horses all week and I’m happy to be here and glad to be a repeat,” Newman said to The Cowboy Channel.

Newman's already up to $98,445 in season earnings. The Melstone cowboy broke the saddle bronc single season earnings record last season.

Barrel racer Jordon Briggs also won her second straight RodeoHouston title.