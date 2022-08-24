Melstone Saddle Bronc Rider Sage Newman has had a really good year. In fact, he's had a record-breaking year.

Newman has earned $233,360 in season earnings in 2022, officially earning the most in a PRCA regular season in saddle bronc history.

“This season has been awesome,” Newman told ProRodeo.com. “I didn’t even know I broke the record. Somebody text me the other day and said congrats on breaking the record and I didn’t even know what he was talking about. It took me a while to figure out what he was talking about and this is pretty cool.”

Newman qualified for his first National Finals Rodeo in 2021 and he finished 11th in the world standings with $125,375. This year, Newman has taken it to a new level. He's either won or been a co-champion at nine rodeos this year, and holds a $70,000 lead in the world standings.

The previous saddle bronc season rrecord belonged to Ryder Wright who finished the regular season that year with $224,488 in 2019.