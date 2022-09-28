It's something that we've seen time and time again from 15-time National Finals Rodeo barrel racer, Lisa Lockhart.

Not long ago, Lockhart was well outside the top-15 in the standings, on the outside looking in. With just one weekend remaining, it looks like Lockhart is destined for her sixteenth trip to the desert.

Lockhart currently stands at #14 after a furious and successful rodeo run since September. Since September 14, Lockhart has brought home money at each rodeo she's competed in and it's added up to over $13,000.

In the last week, Lockhart journeyed to six different rodeos and totaled approximately $7,000 pushing herself inside the top-15.

This weekend is the last weekend of the 2022 regular season and when October comes, we'll know if the Circle native booked her ticket to Las Vegas.