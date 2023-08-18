BILLINGS- The Yellowstone River Roundup brings in some of the top cowboys in pro rodeo to Billings.

The rodeo offers cowboys and cowgirls a chance to pocket some important earnings as the PRCA regular season begins to wind down in front of a crowd who knows their stuff.

"Yeah, in this country here, Eastern Montana, and in Alberta where I'm from I mean its bronc riding country and people know it, there's good bucking horses and true bronc riding fans, it makes it fun," said Kolby Wanchuk, currently the #16 ranked saddle bronc rider from Alberta.

Wanchuk's travel partner is Melstone's Sage Newman, who once again is the top-ranked saddle bronc rider in pro rodeo, recently eclipsing $200,000 in earnings this season. Newman said he always loves a chance to come home.

"Oh yeah, you can't beat it in the Big Sky I love coming back here in Billings, kind of a hometown crowd so it's great to be back here...I have a great support group so to have the support group I have, there's a lot of people that keep up with my schedule and I like to keep them up on that and I have a great support group and I love everybody that keeps track of me," Newman said.

Also at the Roundup on Friday night was Kansas native Jess Pope, the reigning bareback world champion and three-time NFR average winner.

"I do, I like coming up here in Montana. Especially when it's hot all summer long then you get to come up to this nice, air-conditioned building in Billings, it's not too bad at all," Pope said.

The Yellowstone River Roundup concludes on Saturday.