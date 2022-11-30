MELSTONE- The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo gets started on Thursday night. It's ten straight nights, with serious money on the line for the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world.

The top story of this year's NFR has to be Sage Newman. The Melstone cowboy is the top-ranked saddle bronc rider in the world. He set the season earnings record and is in prime position to secure his first world title.

Newman has made $253,190.84 in season earnings so far, leading second place Stetson Wright by over $50,000.

Before heading to Las Vegas, Newman spoke with SWX's Chris Byers about his ascension in the sport, and what it's like in those bucking chutes at the NFR in the Thomas and Mack.