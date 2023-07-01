RED LODGE--The Red Lodge Home of Champions Rodeo kicked off Saturday night with the Xtreme bulls event.

Several Montana cowboys competed: Parker Breding of Edgar, Wyle Wynn Wells of Ronan, and Jake Lockwood of Volborg.

Breding scored in the first round, and his total of 87.0 was good for third place at the end of the night.

Lockwood got redemption after being thrown early on his first ride, and finished the night with a total of 87.5, tying with Oklahoma cowboy Cannon Cravens.

Lockwood has ridden on PBR tours as well as local ones. He said he's sticking to Montana tours for now after coming back from injury, and in his third rodeo back, nothing beats being home.

"We enjoy getting to ride in front of all of the home state people and try to put on a show for them, and just happy to be in Montana," Lockwood said. "It just kind of takes you back to your roots, you know, going to junior high rodeos, high school rodeos, just more of a family atmosphere than a big-time show is. It's all family here. "

Final Standings:

T1: Cannon Cravens 87.5

T1: Jake Lockwood 87.5

3: Parker Breding 87.0

4: Creek Walker Young 85.5

5: Brody Ryan Hasenack 85.0

6: Hayes Thayne Weight 83.5

T7: JC Mortensen 83.0

T7: Braden Richardson 83.0