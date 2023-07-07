RED LODGE--With the Fourth of July Holiday brought Cowboy Christmas, and for the Montana cowboys, a chance to return home and compete in front of a hometown crowd on a stage that gets bigger every year.

This year, the Red Lodge Home of Champions Rodeo brought names like Stetson Wright and Josh Frost, who, coming into Independence Day weekend, was ranked third in the world in bull riding.

It was the best of both worlds for the Montana cowboys, getting to compete close to home and against the best of the best.

"A lot of our rodeos over the 4th of July, the way I planned them, are not very far from home, besides we've got to be in St Paul, Oregon, tomorrow, but then we've got to come back here and go to Cody, and then Red Lodge again, then Livingston, so everything kind of feels like home," bull rider Parker Breding said. "I went to a lot of high school rodeos growing up around here too, so it's great, a great feeling to be back."

"I mean, any time you get to stay close to home it's good, so we enjoy getting to ride in front of all the home state people, and try to put on a show for them," bull rider Jake Lockwood said. "Just happy to be in Montana."

Parker Breding is from Edgar, Montana, and, if the season ended today, would just miss the cut for the NFR. His strategy for the rest of the season is just to keep doing what he's doing.

"Just to try to not worry about it, there's a million rodeos out there and the money is getting better and better," Breding said. "So, if I can just kind of keep my head down, keep blinders on, and just try to stay on each bull and not think too far ahead, we'll see what happens when the smoke clears."

Jake Lockwood, on the other hand, has been on PBR tours, but took a step back after injuries. He's feeling good so far after Red Lodge marked his third rodeo back from injury, but he's scaling it back a little for now.

"Just more so focusing on the Montana circuit rodeos this year," Lockwood said. "Kind of stay close to home, a little less travelling, a little safer, a little closer, I enjoy it," Lockwood said.

As the Home of Champions rodeo continues to get bigger every year, it's not just the Montana guys anymore that love it.

"Definitely just the atmosphere," bull rider Josh Frost said. "The fans, we're right down here close with everybody, and it's just a great environment, the committee does a great job putting on the event, they bring in great bulls and it just makes it a lot of fun for the cowboys. That's the coolest part about rodeo is all the different towns you get to go to, and all of the places you get to see."

As for where Frost is at in the season, well, his strategy is pretty simple.

"Keep staying on my bulls," Frost said. "Rodeo is a sprint, not a marathon, so we've still got three months left, and a realistic chance to go win another $150,000 and go in number one. That's the plan."

The NFR is slated to begin December 7th in Las Vegas.