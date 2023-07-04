RED LODGE--Fourth of July weekend is also known as Cowboy Christmas in the rodeo community. One of the largest rodeos in the state took place during the holiday weekend and attracted big names from across the rodeo scene.

This rodeo continues to improve and impress, nearing 100 years of existence.

"We've been working really hard to get our purse back up, our stock has been incredible, we've got some great stock guys in here, and we're getting them to stay," Red Lodge Rodeo committee member Maverick Bushnell said. "We're just trying to keep growing it and get it bigger every year."

As you might expect, it was a big crowd for the final day of the Home of Champions rodeo. It was sold out and standing room only as the action continued later into the afternoon.

The first event on tap was bareback, and Oren Larsen is ranked 14th in the world standings right now. If the season ended today, he'd be making the trip to the NFR. He had an 87.5 point go to take home the win Tuesday. Keenan Hayes was the overall winner with an 89 point go.

On to steer wrestling, J.D. Struxness is ranked number six in the world standings, and he won the go Tuesday at 5.9. Luke Gee was the overall winner at 3.7.

In team roping, it was a local team that came away with the Independence Day victory. Brady Tryan from Huntley, along with Calgary Smith had a 4.8 to pick up the win in team roping.

Moving on to Saddle Bronc, and when there's talk about Saddle Bronc, it's usually about the defending world champion. In fact, he's a seven-time world champion! The cowboy from Milford, Utah wins again with an 85.5 point go.

In tie-down roping, some superstars competed, but they didn't cash checks. Shad Mayfield from Clovis, New Mexico, and Haven Meged, the 2019 world champion were in Red Lodge today, but the winner was Zack Jongbloed from Iowa, Louisiana with a time of 9.2 seconds.

In ladies' breakaway roping, it was the local cowgirl Anna Callaway from Billings, a 2.8 for the win.

In barrel racing, it was Ashley Day from Volborg, Montana with a 17.58 to win. The overall winner was Lisa Lockhart, the 19-time NFR qualifier.

The great success story wrapped up this afternoon on 4th of July, the Home of Champions rodeo.