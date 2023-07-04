RED LODGE--Fourth of July weekend is also known as Cowboy Christmas in the rodeo community. One of the largest rodeos in the state took place during the holiday weekend and attracted big names from across the rodeo scene.
This rodeo continues to improve and impress, nearing 100 years of existence.
"We've been working really hard to get our purse back up, our stock has been incredible, we've got some great stock guys in here, and we're getting them to stay," Red Lodge Rodeo committee member Maverick Bushnell said. "We're just trying to keep growing it and get it bigger every year."
As you might expect, it was a big crowd for the final day of the Home of Champions rodeo. It was sold out and standing room only as the action continued later into the afternoon.
The first event on tap was bareback, and Oren Larsen is ranked 14th in the world standings right now. If the season ended today, he'd be making the trip to the NFR. He had an 87.5 point go to take home the win Tuesday. Keenan Hayes was the overall winner with an 89 point go.
On to steer wrestling, J.D. Struxness is ranked number six in the world standings, and he won the go Tuesday at 5.9. Luke Gee was the overall winner at 3.7.