RED LODGE- In a career spanning 13-consecutive trips to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas that produced a world bareback title in 1993, Deb Greenough's legacy in pro rodeo has officially been cast as part of the Bronze Legacy Series, commissioned by the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame.

The unveiling of the Bronze took place in Red Lodge on Friday morning in front of friends and family, as Greenough represents a strong Montana rodeo tradition which produced numerous world class cowboys.

"That is the truth too, we had a lot of fun as kids growing up together and we're growing old together now I guess you could say," Greenough said. "A lot of good memories, a lot of good laughs."

Nationally renowned western artist, Jeff Wolf, of Spanish Fork, Utah is producing the statues with 15 bronze castings made available. Those proceeds will go towards college scholarships for high school rodeo cowboys and cowgirls. Over the last 17 years, the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame has raised over $600,000, making them the largest provider of scholarships in the nation.

On Friday morning, it all came home for the former world bareback champion.

"It is special, when I was just a kid coming to the rodeo in Red Lodge... the trail my family blazed for cowboys now to earn a really good living. Things like this I hope each and every one of them get the chance to experience later on in life it's kind of the gift that keeps giving and you can't keep riding them anymore, but you can dream it," Greenough said.

With the accolades comes the memories, nearly two decades traveling across the country chasing world championships, gaining friendships lasting a lifetime.

"Great to be a part of something like this. You never thought of something like this when you were going up and down the road, you were just doing what you like to do. Little things like this, come back and kind of choke you up a bit but man, it's great to see everybody."

Deb Greenough, a Legends Inductee into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame. His name is now alongside other Montana rodeo greats who have their names etched in stone at the official monument site outside of MetraPark.