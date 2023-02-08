BILLINGS- Longtime PBR entertainer and Montana fan favorite Flint Rasmussen recently announced he will be retiring from his role as an on-dirt entertainer at the end of this PBR season.

Rasmussen sat down with SWX's Chris Byers for a candid conversation where the two reflect on his illustrious career and talk about what's next for the Montana fan favorite.

While he won't be in the arena as an entertainer anymore, Rasmussen will continue to work with the PBR as a commentator, starting with the PBR Team Series. Rasmussen hopes his involvement with media can help promote and preserve the western lifestyle.

"I've never lived anywhere besides Montana, if you never live anywhere besides Montana, I don't know if you know how far away from this lifestyle the rest of the country is getting," Flint said. "Not just getting away from the lifestyle but fear of the lifestyle disappearing. I've never lived anywhere but Montana, but I've traveled everywhere else, but I see the fact that when we go to NYC most of those people have never seen a live bovine. Not just a bucking bull, but a cow. They've never seen a horse trailer; we take that for granted when horse trailers run through the roundabouts on the west end. So I believe what I can do with podcast stuff and my show, I think I can help preserve and promote this world, the western lifestyle."

Rasmussen revolutionized the role of a 'rodeo clown' to become a true entertainer for fans in the arena. He talked about discovering his love for performing in front of crowds early on, and how his energy never diminished during an event.

"Every time, I don't know what everyone's take is on me, and I got to a place where yeah we all want people to like us but now, I hear negative things and I don't care. And I don't care because I know every time I had the flu, my knees hurt or the last few years going through personal family issues, I know I gave everything I have. Yeah, it satisfies me, but I look up there and in Billings there's people who drove there from Forsyth, South Dakota, but I gave every bit of it, and I do feel good about that, and I pitched a lot of innings."



Rasmussen has the PBR's official entertainer since 2006 and has become an integral part of their events all around the world. He will be back performing in Billings April 14-16 and his last performances are currently scheduled for the PBR World Finals in Texas in May.