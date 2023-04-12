BILLINGS- This weekend the PBR's Unleash the Beast Tour returns to Billings for the 28th consecutive time.

It's always a special stop, but even more so this time around as it marks the final time Choteau native and PBR exclusive entertainer Flint Rasmussen performs in front of his hometown crowd.

Flint has a gift, maybe the best of all, he makes us laugh. For a few hours at a Professional Bull Riding event, his fans forget about the everyday pressures of life and simply enjoy the man from Choteau.

Born in Havre, raised in Choteau, Flint earned all-state honors in both football and basketball. But that's not all. There's another side that involved acting in school plays, singing in choir. In short, being an entertainer. Turns out that is the best word to describe what he does.

"People in the entertainment business that want to be in front of crowds have this big empty spot and the way we fill that and to keep us going is to get it from crowds," Flint said.

A Montana Western graduate, Flint returned to Havre and settled in as a math and history teacher. But that desire to entertain was always present. He flirted with rodeo while in college at the age of 19, working as a rodeo clown in Superior. His father, Stan, and brother, Will, both rodeo announcers, worked the Northern Rodeo Association where Flint grew up around the sport as a youngster, wide-eyed when he first experienced the MetraPark Arena.

"I came to Billings when I was a kid because my dad forever announced the NRA finals in the Metra and it was a great rodeo, so I'll never forget mom and dad surprised us and brought us to Billings and that was the biggest building I had ever been in, I was just amazed."



By the age of 25, that passion to entertain proved too much. In 1998, he worked his first National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. An instant hit with the fans, the kid from Choteau took the sport by storm.

For eight consecutive years he was voted by his peers to work the NFR, earning the Coors 'Man in the Can' award seven times. In short, Las Vegas and Flint were a perfect fit.

"Great experience through rodeo, going to rodeos I only read about, the NFR being one of those. I didn't think I'd ever have a shot to roll my barrel out in Thomas and Mack Arena and in 1998 I did that, scared to death."



Time to roll the dice in 2005 and another career change when he signed an exclusive agreement to become the exclusive entertainer for the Professional Bull Riders Association. His decision both professional and personal, after years of traveling the pro rodeo circuit.

"I can say when I went that direction, little different feel than a rodeo clown, integrated into the production of the show... I'm involved in the production of the show. I get say in what comes next and what we do."

Flint revolutionized the role of a rodeo clown to becoming a true in-arena performer.

For the last 17 years the PBR schedule has taken Flint from Madison Square Garden in New York, to Sacramento and just about everywhere in between, and it's taken its toll.

At the age of 41, he suffered a heart attack, and now with nagging injuries as a result of a non-stop schedule, the decision to retire comes reluctantly but necessary.

"Right now, what I hope people understand if they care or wonder, pain is kind of a depressing thing. I used to get tired after a show, now it just hurts. So, when I walk into that arena the excitement has gone down because I know it won't feel as good as it used to."

Flint will transition to the broadcast booth beginning this summer and safe to say, the PBR broadcasts will never be the same. At the same time, neither will the PBR experience.

"Shyness, you know very afraid to express my opinion, all of those will hold me back," Flint joked.

This weekend in Billings, it's one last performance at MetraPark. He's saying goodbye not just to the PBR, but mostly to Montana. Like always, he'll give a hundred percent and then some.

"Every time, I don't know what everyone's take is on me, and I got to a place where yeah we all want people to like us but now, I hear negative things and I don't care. And I don't care because I know every time I had the flu, my knees hurt or the last few years going through personal family issues, I know I gave everything I have. Yeah, it satisfies me, but I look up there and in Billings there's people who drove there from Forsyth, South Dakota, but I gave every bit of it, and I do feel good about that and I pitched a lot of innings."

When it's all said and done after next month's PBR World Finals in Texas, he'll take on another title and it's the one he's looking forward to the most.

"I'm entering the phase now where people say, aren't you Paige and Shelby's dad? And I'll take that title for the rest of my life."