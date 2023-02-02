Flint Rasmussen announces retirement as PBR rodeo entertainer

BILLINGS, Mont. - Beloved PBR rodeo entertainer Flint Rasmussen announced he will be retiring from his position after the 2023 Unleash The Beast season is over.

Later this year, he will be a sports broadcast commentator for the PBR Team Series season.

A release from PBR said Rasmussen is one of the most famous names throughout professional sports even as a competitor in the events.

PBR said he is credited for "reinventing and modernizing the role of 'rodeo clown' into a multi-hyphenate entertainer combining singing, dancing, fan interactions, off-the-cuff commentary, and impromptu comedy."