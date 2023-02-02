Flint Rasmussen announces retirement as PBR rodeo entertainer

BILLINGS, Mont. - Beloved PBR rodeo entertainer Flint Rasmussen announced he will be retiring from his position after the 2023 Unleash The Beast season is over.
Later this year, he will be a sports broadcast commentator for the PBR Team Series season.
A release from PBR said Rasmussen is one of the most famous names throughout professional sports even as a competitor in the events.
PBR said he is credited for "reinventing and modernizing the role of 'rodeo clown' into a multi-hyphenate entertainer combining singing, dancing, fan interactions, off-the-cuff commentary, and impromptu comedy."
“I am a blessed man,” Rasmussen said in the release. “I have had an amazing career in rodeo and continued to find my identity with the opportunities afforded me by the PBR. I worked my first World Finals in 1997, so I do not take this decision lightly, nor am I making it without being completely sure. But physically and emotionally, it is time to move on. Making the decision now gives me time to weigh all my future career opportunities, including joining the television broadcast of the PBR Team Series later this year. My goal is to continue to be a strong influence in the growth and preservation of our Western lifestyle.”
“More than anything, on behalf of the entire Western sports industry, I want to thank Flint for bringing joy to millions of fans, for always being a thoughtful advocate of our brand, and for his countless contributions to our sport, inside and outside of the arena,” said PBR Commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason. “He is leaving the dirt but not our sport. We are fortunate to be able to continue to experience Flint’s love of our sport, his passion for entertaining fans, and his inimitable point of view, which is part of the soul of PBR, on future CBS broadcasts.”
Rasmussen began his position as rodeo entertainer at PBR in 2006, winning PRCA Clown of the Year, and Wrangler National Finals Rodeo barrel man eight times.
His last performance will be at the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, May 12-21.
There will be a "retirement party" for Rasmussen happening in concurrence with
PBR’s “Dirty 30 Anniversary Celebration” on May 17 in Fort Worth during the PBR World Finals.