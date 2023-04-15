BILLINGS--Night one of the Wrangler Invitational ended with Cooper Davis in first place, followed by Zane Cook and Lucas Devino.

Also a storyline is Browning cowboy Dakota Louis, who won in Billings last year in front of his hometown crowd. He's sitting 43rd in the world and needs to be in the top 35 to qualify for the World Finals.

Louis was bucked off last night, and it was a similar story tonight. He was bucked off, and he wasn't alone. The first 18 riders tonight failed to score.

The first rider to score tonight was Marcus Mast, with an 85 point go aboard No Doubt. The crowd and Flint Rasmussen had been waiting for it all night.

The next rider to go was Lucas Devino, sitting in third place, and became the first to ride two in Billings with an 87 point go against High Country Hitman.

Only four riders scored in the second round tonight, including Wyatt Rogers. Things went south for Rogers right out of the gate, and he earned a re-ride. For a while it looked like he may have been too injured to continue but he closed out the second round with a score on his re-ride. He sits in 13th place.

Brady Turgeon also had a huge ride tonight that vaulted him into third place, and it was the first 90-point ride of his elite career at 19 years old.

In the 15/15 Bucking Battle that pits the top fifteen bulls against the top fifteen riders, Keyshawn Whitehorse scored an 86.5 and became the first guy to ride Big Worm.

Kaique Pacheco scored an 86 aboard Fajita.

At the end of round two, Cooper Davis sits in the top spot, followed by Lucas Devino and Brady Turgeon.

The championship round starts tomorrow at 1:45.