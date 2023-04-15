BILLINGS--Night one of the Wrangler Invitational ended with Cooper Davis in first place, followed by Zane Cook and Lucas Devino.
Divino, Turgeon post big scores in Wrangler Invitational round two
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Flint Rasmussen's revolutionary rodeo career, and what's next for the man from Choteau
- Midland Rountable releases rosters for MT-WY All-Star Basketball Series
- Huntley Project getting back to program roots after tumultuous few seasons
- Senior hits back-to-back home runs in 11-1 win over Skyview
- Pete Stanton stays true to Montana, North Dakota recruiting base to create winning culture
- Browning's Dakota Louis knocked off, Cooper Davis wins first round of PBR Wrangler Invitational
- Billings West blasts Belgrade 12-1 in five innings
- Montana State's Kola Bad Bear enters transfer portal
- Montana Grizzlies defensive end Jacob McGourin retires from football
- Montana State's Leia Beattie searching for 'something new' in transfer portal
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.