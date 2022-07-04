RED LODGE- Billings native and 19-time NFR qualifier Clay Tryan was triumphant in Red Lodge on Monday night.

Tryan linked with partner, Jade Corkill, in 4.5 seconds at the Home of Champions Rodeo for the top time of the day on Monday and on the weekend.

Tryan joked the last time he won the Home of Champions Rodeo was over two decades ago in 2000.

"Yeah, it's good. I think I won this in 2000 so it's been a while, I'm due over here. It's a good rodeo, they have quite a bit of money and it's good," Tryan said.

Tryan is currently second in the PRCA header standings with $87,654 earned this season. He has won three world titles at NFR.

