BILLINGS--The Chase Hawks memorial rodeo is a Christmas tradition for some Billings families. It was back Saturday offering a $75,000 purse and attracted a lot of big names fresh off of NFR success

First up was bareback, and Cole Reiner out of Buffalo, Wyoming had an 83 point go, but it wasn't quite good enough. Cole Franks out of Clarendon, Texas held on and won the event with an 87 point go.

Up next in saddle bronc, Zeke Thurston was fresh off of his third NFR win and laid down an 87.5 point go and took some time to high five young fans after the round was over. Sage Newman of Melstone also fresh off the NFR and competing at Chase Hawks had an 86.5 point go round, but neither of those scores were good enough for the lead, its Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming that won the round with an 89 point go.

Moving to bull riding, Parker Breeding from Edgar, Montana ended his night with a no score, which there were many of in bull riding tonight. Wade Berg from Chafee, North Dakota spun around gracefully with the bull and earned 87 points to take home the hardware.