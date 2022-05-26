AUSTIN- Browning cowboy Dakota Louis has signed as a free agent to join the Austin Gamblers, one of eight teams in the PBR's new team series.

The first PBR Team Series Draft was held on May 23, with 40 riders getting drafted to the eight teams. Jose Victor Leme was the top pick in the inaugural draft.

Full team rosters will be comprised of 12 riders. Seven protected roster riders and five practice squad riders make up the teams.

The eight teams will compete at the season-opener on July 25-26 at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The PBR Team Series is also set to hold a two-round Supplemental Draft on June 2 featuring 28 riders. Those riders will be available to compete in at least five regular season events and the championship events. Volborg cowboy Jess Lockwood declared partial availability and will be a part of the Supplemental Draft.

The eight teams are:

Oklahoma Freedom

Carolina Cowboys

Arizona Ridge Riders

Missouri Thunder

Kansas City Outlaws

Texas Rattlers

Nashville Stampede

Austin Gamblers