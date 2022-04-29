BILLINGS- The PBR returned to Billings for the 27th time on Friday night, marking another stop in the longest consecutive run of the PRB's prestigious event in Montana.

This year things are a little different, with this weekend marking the final stop of the regular season before the PBR World Finals begin in Fort Worth, Texas on May 13-22.

35 riders qualify for the World Finals, and this weekend in the Treasure State will be important for guys with Montana ties. Unfortunately, Friday night didn't treat Montana cowboys well, at least at first for Browning's Dakota Louis.

Louis, currently sitting on the bubble at #39, initially did not record a score at MetraPark aboard Dark Fantasy. On his second ride on WSM's Sun Country, Louis got a big 88.5 score to tie with Kaique Pacheco for the top ride of the night.

Former Montana State cowboy Chase Dougherty is currently 11th in the world. On Friday night, Dougherty was knocked off Red Scorpion for a no score.

Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett is #28 in the world and seeking a return to the World Finals for the first time since 2019. He hopes to secure that spot in the top-35 back in Montana this weekend.

"It's huge, Montana is a good stop for the PBR. Every year we come here the fans know they're coming to watch the best bull riders in the world go against the best bull riders in the world. It's fun when they know what a 90-point ride is, know when we need a re-ride, so it's fun to ride here and exciting with it being the last stop before Fort Worth," said Triplett.

Triplett will ride on Saturday and Sunday at MetraPark.

Kaique Pacheco, currently third in the world, rode to a big score of 88.5 aboard Shake and Bake on Friday. Pacheco is 120.50 points back of world leader Joao Ricardo Vieira.

#2 ranked Daylon Swearingen recorded no score on Friday. Vieira also did not record a qualifying ride.