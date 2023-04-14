BILLINGS- The PBR made another visit to Billings in the tour's longest consecutive running stop on Friday night.

The weekend is one of four remaining events before the PBR's World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Browning's Dakota Louis was looking for a big weekend back in his home state as he looks to get within the top-35 in the world standings to qualify for the world finals.

In his first ride of the night, he was knocked off in less than two seconds, but Louis quickly challenged. He was rewarded a re-ride and was matched up with 'Nigel' where again, he was knocked off and recorded no score.

Cooper Davis combined with Toasted for an 88.75 to win the first round of the PBR Wrangler Invitational. Davis is currently sixth in the world standings. Zane Cook was second and Lucas Devino in third.

Current PBR world leader Kaique Pacheco recorded no score on 'Fajita.'

The packed crowd at MetraPark on Friday night celebrated and danced all night with Flint Rasmussen, exclusive PBR entertainer who is making his final stop to Billings before retiring and transition to the broadcast booth at the end of the season.

Round two of the PBR Wrangler Invitational and the 15/15 Bucking Battle begins on Saturday night at 6:45 PM.