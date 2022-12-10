LAS VEGAS- Ten nights of exhilarating rodeo in Las Vegas came to an end on Saturday as the National Finals Rodeo handed out its gold buckles.

This year, no Montanans went home with world titles or average wins, but as always, the Treasure State was well represented. Here is how Montana and Wyoming cowboys faired at this year's NFR

Bareback

Buffalo, Wyoming's Cole Reiner began the NFR as the number one ranked rider. Reiner was in the money in three rounds, and he finished seventh in both the average and in the world.

Corvallis Cowboy Caleb Bennett brought home money in just one round during the ten days in Las Vegas, and he finished ninth in the average and twelfth in the world.

Jess Pope was dominant all week long at the Thomas and Mack, cashing eight checks in ten nights and he won the average and the gold buckle.

Steer Wrestling

Former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown won the final round of the NFR at 3.4 seconds in steer wrestling. Brown finished second in the average and fifth in the world standings.

Helena's Ty Erickson won two rounds in Vegas, and he finished eighth in the world standings. Fellow Helena bulldogger Timmy Sparing was fifteenth.

Tyler Waguespack won his second world title, fourth in his career in steer wrestling.

Team Roping

Clay Tryan was in the money five times this week and brought home over $120,000 at the NFR with partner Jade Corkhill. The pair finish off an impressive season and Tryan's 20th trip to the NFR third in the world.

Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira brought home the gold buckle for the second straight year.

Saddle Bronc

Melstone's Sage Newman started this year's NFR as the top-ranked rider in the world with a lead of over $90,000, but there is a lot of money up for grabs in Las Vegas. Newman cashed a check in Round 10 and finished fifth in the world.



Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks had a big 89.5 go on Saturday night and took home second place money. Brooks finishes ninth in the standings.

Another guy from the Cowboy State, Brody Cress, a model of consistency, finished third in the average and sixth in the world.

Zeke Thurston took full advantage of the amount of money up for grabs this year and he brought home the average and the gold buckle.

Tie-Down Roping

Miles City's Haven Meged had a pretty good run in Las Vegas finishing fourth in the average and eighth in the world standings.

Barrell Racing

Lisa Lockhart was in the money in seven out of ten rounds and vaulted from 14th when she began ten nights ago up to fourth in the final world standings and third in the average.

Bull Riding

Utah native Stetson Wright, with the all-around already in hand, becomes a seven-time world champion bringing home the average win and bull riding world title.