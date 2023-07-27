Helena, Mont. (July 27, 2023) – A Montana and Oregon team roping duo leads after the first night of rodeo action at the 62nd Last Chance Stampede in Helena.

Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont. and Calgary Smith, Adams, Ore., turned their steer in 4.6 seconds to top the leaderboard.

“We had a really good steer,” Smith said. “We knew he was good. I just had to wait and let Brady catch him and try to heel him as fast as I could.”

The pair has roped together, off and on, at jackpots, but paired up this past May. It’s a partnership that’s going well, Smith said.

“It’s good, really good,” he said. “I’ve got a header that turns nearly every steer. So if I do my job, we do well.”

At age 34, Tryan is a veteran of the sport, having competed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo twice. He’s from a rodeo family; his dad, Dennis, and his brothers, Clay and Travis, have also competed at the Wrangler National Finals. Dennis produces the Wrangler Team Roping Championships and Clay is a three-time world champion team roper.

Tryan is mentoring Smith, who is ten years younger than him, as they rope together, with Smith joking that Tryan is the “brains” behind it, taking care of the details that have to be done before the rodeo starts.

“I don’t do anything,” Smith said, referring to entering rodeos. “He carries the whole team. He enters, he sends me a list every week of where we’re going. I just have to show up.”

“These young kids, they don’t know what they’re doing anymore,” Tryan joked about his heeler.

But Tryan loves roping with a younger cowboy. “Roping with a young guy like this makes it fun. It re-motivates me.”

Tryan has competed at the Last Chance Stampede every year since 2007, his permit membership year in the PRCA. He’s won third twice (2019 and 2021) and fourth place last year.

He’d like to do better, he joked. “I’d like to at least win second or something.”

Other high scores and fast times from the first night of rodeo include bareback rider Clay Stone, Blackfoot, Idaho (84.5 points); steer wrestler Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss. (3.9 seconds); saddle bronc riders Traylin Martin, Faith, S.D. and Phillip Whiteman, Lame Deer, Mont. (81.5 points each); barrel racer Brittney Cox, Chinook, Mont. (17.83 seconds); tie-down roper Clayton Miller, Billings, Mont. (10.8 seconds); and bull rider Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, Mont. (79 points).

In the inaugural year of the breakaway roping at the Last Chance Stampede, a Montana cowgirl took the leader after the first performance. Georgia Orahood, Malta, Mont. had a time of 2.2 seconds.

The Last Chance Stampede continues tomorrow night with a Man-Up Crusade performance on Fri., July 28 at 7:30 pm. Fans are asked to wear purple in awareness of domestic violence. For more information, visit the rodeo’s website at LCCFairgrounds.com More information and a full fair schedule can be found online at LCCFairgrounds.com

Results, 1st performance of the 62nd Last Chance Stampede, Helena, Montana – July 27, 2023

Bareback riding:

1. Clay Stone, Blackfoot, Idaho 84.5 on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Cash Creek; 2. Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah 83; 3. Dylan Riggins, Airway Heights, Wash. 78; 4. Weston Timberman, Columbus, Mont. 76.

Steer wrestling:

1. Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss. 3.9 seconds; 2. Ty Erickson Helena, Mont. 4.0; 3. Ryan Schuckburgh, Innisfail, Alb. 5.6; 4. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 5.8.

Team Roping:

1. Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont./Calgary Smith, Adams, Ore. 4.6 seconds; 2. Jason Handy, Recluse, Wyo./Parker Murnion, Miles City, Mont. 5.8; 3. Radley Day, Volborg, Mont./Jared Bilby, Bridgeport. Neb. 5.9; 4. Daniel Vanek, Silesia, Mont./Wyatt Shearer, Belt, Mont. 8.7.

Saddle bronc riding:

1. (tie) Traylin Martin, Faith, S.D., 81.5 points on Piano Man, and Phillip Whiteman, Lame Deer, Mont., 81.5 points on Kankleberry; 3. Zac Dallas, Las Cruces, N.M. 76.5; 4. Josh Davison, Miles City, Mont. 74.

Breakaway roping:

1. Georgia Orahood, Malta, Mont. 2.2 seconds; 2. Jacey Fortier, Billlings, Mont. 2.6; 3. Mikayla Witter, Helena, Mont. 3.3; 4. Cassidy Weber, Weatherford, Texas 12.4.

Tie-down roping:

1. Clayton Miller, Billings, Mont. 10.8 seconds; 2. James Ramirez, Churchill, Mont. 11.9; 3. Logan Smith, Deer Lodge, Mont. 13.3; 4. Bode Scott, Pryor, Mont. 17.3.

Barrel racing:

1. Brittney Cox, Chinook, Mont. 17.83 seconds; 2. Bailee Murnion, Kinsey, Mont. 17.99; 3. Ashley Day, Volborg, Mont. 18.11; 4. Grace Gardiner, Paradise, Texas 18.31.

Bull Riding

1. Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, Mont. 79 points on Midway Harbor; 2. Austin Herrera, Cody, Wyo. 75; no other qualified rides.